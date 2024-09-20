A mosque in Michigan honors a Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

An Islamic mosque in Dearborn, Michigan, sparked controversy on social media by announcing it will hold a memorial service for a Hezbollah terrorist killed in Lebanon. According to reports, the criminal was killed in a targeted attack, allegedly carried out by Israeli forces, using explosives concealed in communication devices.

The event, which commemorates terrorist Fadl Abbas Bazzi, was scheduled for Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. at the mosque of the Islamic Institute of Knowledge, as stated in a flyer distributed by the group. The senior editor of the PostMillennial Andy Ngo, verified that Bazzi was part of the terrorist group Hezbollah, known for its violent acts.

Terrorists call Bazzi a "martyr"

The mosque describes Bazzi as a husband and father of two children. Although the poster for the event shows a cropped image of Bazzi ommitting the Hezbollah symbols, the criminal group issued an official statement in Arabic recognizing Bazzi as a "martyr."

The event has sparked outrage over how a U.S. mosque can justify hosting a tribute to a Hezbollah terrorist, a group that is officially designated as a terrorist organization by the State Department and other governments around the world. Hezbollah has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks, including some which have claimed the lives of U.S. military personnel.

Dearborn has been a focus of attention for its large Muslim population, which has grown significantly after former President Barack Obama's administration implemented refugee resettlement policies, leading many Muslims to settle in the city. Today, Dearborn has one of the highest concentrations of Muslims in the United States, with nearly 50% of its 110,000 residents identifying as such. Many of them are of Lebanese origin and some have shown their support toward Shiite terrorism.