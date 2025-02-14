Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

Concern is growing among the public after authorities revealed that Anthony A. Quesen, also known by the name Antonia, may be linked to multiple homicides in several states.

Quesen, a 25-year-old male from Baltimore, was arrested in October 2024 for the murder of a liquor control officer in Moon, Pa. This crime, which occurred on the Montour Trail, bears similarities to another homicide that occurred months earlier in New York, where Daniel Frament, a 76-year-old man, was killed on the Empire State Trail in Menands, N.Y., on April 18.

The transgender detainee faces manslaughter charges and remains in custody awaiting trial. So far, he has not been found guilty. According to a release from police:

"During the investigation, [New York State Police] discovered a similar homicide of an off-duty Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Agent that occurred on the Montour Trail in Moon, PA, on October 21, 2024. The Allegheny County Police Department investigated the murder. Anthony A. Quesen, 25, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with Criminal Homicide as a result of their investigation. Quesen remains in custody at this time and is presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law."

A troubling pattern: Quesen is a violent individual

Authorities have identified a troubling pattern: Quesen is a violent individual with a disturbing criminal history and a transient lifestyle, which has allowed him to move around different states. His aggressive behavior raises questions about whether he could be linked to other unsolved crimes.

Despite his arrest in Pennsylvania, he has not yet been formally charged with Frament's murder. However, authorities are asking for the public's cooperation in clearing up the case. Anyone with information about the events on the Empire State Trail on April 18, 2024, or about Quesen's presence in the area, can contact the New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.