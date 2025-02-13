Los Angeles: Thousands ordered to evacuate due to powerful storm
The warnings, starting at 7 a.m. Pacific time (10 a.m. Eastern) and lasting through Friday afternoon, apply to areas affected by last month's Palisades Fire, as well as those impacted by the Eaton, Hurst, Franklin, Bridge, and Sunset Fires.
California authorities have ordered thousands of people to evacuate as powerful storms threaten potentially deadly flash floods and debris flows, exacerbated by recent wildfires.
The state Fire Department explained that "These areas are recently burned and especially susceptible to heavy rain."
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that flash flooding is expected across the region, particularly in urban areas, with the highest risk "in and near areas of recent fire scarringin Southern California."
"Those around recently burned areas should listen carefully to instructions from local officials. Flash flooding in burn scars will be life-threatening," the service explained in a message reported by NBC News.
Agustina Blanco