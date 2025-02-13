Los Angeles: Thousands ordered to evacuate due to powerful storm

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

California authorities have ordered thousands of people to evacuate as powerful storms threaten potentially deadly flash floods and debris flows, exacerbated by recent wildfires.

The warnings, starting at 7 a.m. Pacific time (10 a.m. Eastern) and lasting through Friday afternoon, affect areas impacted by last month's major Palisades Fire, along with communities affected by the Eaton, Hurst, Franklin, Bridge, and Sunset fires.

The state Fire Department explained that "These areas are recently burned and especially susceptible to heavy rain."

Police department to visit homes in warning areas In this regard, the department also stated that the Los Angeles Police Department will visit homes in the high-risk areas to deliver specific evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that flash flooding is expected across the region, particularly in urban areas, with the highest risk "in and near areas of recent fire scarringin Southern California."

"Those around recently burned areas should listen carefully to instructions from local officials. Flash flooding in burn scars will be life-threatening," the service explained in a message reported by NBC News.