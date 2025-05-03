Published by Israel Duro 3 de mayo, 2025

On the anniversary of the Heartbeat Law going into effect, which bans abortion as early as six weeks gestation (the point when a fetal heartbeat is detectable), data from the Sunshine State indicate that approximately 12,000 babies were born as a result of the law.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law at the end of April 2023. According to data from the Sunshine State, and despite not being in effect for all of 2024, its implementation led to a reduction of 12,000 abortions, reports LifeNews.

More than 400 babies saved per month

The rule had a second life in November of last year, when pro-abortion activists succeeded in getting a constitutional amendment to shield abortion as a right in the Florida Constitution onto the ballot. However, the initiative was overwhelmingly rejected.

In addition, between December 2024 and April 2025, the number of babies born in Florida increased by 1,700 compared to the same period the previous year. As pro-life activists point out, "The Florida Heartbeat Law is saving more than 400 babies every month."