Newsom and Trump meet at White House over California wildfires

6 de febrero, 2025

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, met with President Donald Trump at the White House to address the need for federal assistance for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

At the end of the meeting, the Democrat thanked the president: "Thank you President Trump for coming to our communities to see this first hand, and meeting with me today to continue our joint efforts to support people impacted.”

Newsom put aside the rivalry with the Republican and softened his political discourse with the intention of securing more federal assistance for people and businesses devastated by the deadly fires.

On his X account, Trump's political rival noted that he had had a very successful day, following the meeting with the president:

Just spoke with @POTUS about the urgent need for Congress to quickly pass federal aid to help our fellow Americans recover from the devastating firestorms in Southern California.



The scale of destruction from these fires is historic, and assistance is needed to help rebuild. pic.twitter.com/7VZaCfEdz2 — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) February 6, 2025

"So, here at the White House. Just finished a meeting with President Trump. Had a very successful day up on Capitol Hill as well, meeting in a bipartisan manner with Republican and Democratic leaders about disaster aid and disaster recovery for people impacted by the fires in Southern California."

This is the first time a Democratic governor has met with the Republican leader at the White House since he took office for his second term and is part of an effort to secure additional federal funds to aid recovery from the destructive wildfires that killed 29 people, destroyed more than 12,000 homes and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

Newsom softens political discourse



Two days after Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, the California governor posted on his X account that "California is ready to fight."

California is ready to fight.



I just called an emergency special session to help bolster our legal resources and protect our state against any unlawful actions by the incoming Trump Administration.



Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate… pic.twitter.com/fIBPKsehot — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2024

However, the need for federal funds and GOP help, has forced the Democrat to soften his stance.