Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey dies at age 102

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

Virginia McCaskey, owner of the NFL's Chicago Bears, died Thursday at 102.

Born June 5, 1923, she inherited the team from her father after his death in 1983.

McCaskey led the team through 14 playoff appearances, 11 division championships and two NFC titles, according to specialty media outlet Bearswire. She was also at the helm of the team during its only Super Bowl victory in 1985.

"As the daughter of NFL founder George Halas, Virginia had a front-row seat to the league’s evolution and played an integral role in its growth," said New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

"She embodied her father’s unwavering passion and dedication to the game, serving the sport with grace, dignity, and enduring commitment. Her legacy will forever be a part of the NFL’s history and the game she loved so deeply. I will miss my interactions with her. She was always class personified," Kraft continued.