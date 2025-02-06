Ohio warehouse shooting suspect arrested

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

Police arrested Bruce Reginald Foster III, the prime suspect in a multiple-victim shooting Tuesday in New Albany, Ohio, after a 12-hour search.

Authorities had shared a photo and description of the suspect, who reportedly fled the scene of the crime: an African-American man who is 6-foot-4, 28 years old, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to reports, the suspect fled after opening fire at a cosmetics store where he works or worked. There, he shot and killed one of his co-workers. About 150 people had to be evacuated from the vicinity.

In recent hours, the death toll of the attack rose to two, after one of the five victims who remained hospitalized succumbed to his wounds. The condition of the other four is unknown.

Foster, who resisted arrest, now faces aggravated murder charges, according to NBC News.