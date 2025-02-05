Ohio: Police seek suspect after shooting that left one dead, five injured

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

A suspect has fled after a shooting at his workplace in New Albany, Ohio. Authorities have deployed a tracking device after being alerted to the situation. The attack has left one dead and five others injured.

According to reports, the suspect fled after opening fire at a cosmetics warehouse where he worked. He shot and killed one of his co-workers, and the wounded victims are also employees of the warehouse.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told a news conference that there had been no confrontation or dispute that could have led to the shooting on Tuesday night.

Police released a photo and description of the suspect, Bruce Reginald Foster III, who is 6 feet tall, 28 years old, weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is African-American.

The suspect had been at work "for some time" before the shooting, which occurred about 10:30 PM local time, Jones said. Police have been checking addresses associated with the suspect, he added.

Jones previously described the shooting as a "targeted-type attack" and reiterated on Wednesday that police do not believe the suspect poses a general threat to the public. Approximately 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, he said.