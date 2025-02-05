Ohio: Police seek suspect after shooting that left one dead, five injured
The suspected shooter is an employee of the cosmetics warehouse where the deadly altercation took place, and all of the victims were co-workers.
A suspect has fled after a shooting at his workplace in New Albany, Ohio. Authorities have deployed a tracking device after being alerted to the situation. The attack has left one dead and five others injured.
According to reports, the suspect fled after opening fire at a cosmetics warehouse where he worked. He shot and killed one of his co-workers, and the wounded victims are also employees of the warehouse.
New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told a news conference that there had been no confrontation or dispute that could have led to the shooting on Tuesday night.
Police released a photo and description of the suspect, Bruce Reginald Foster III, who is 6 feet tall, 28 years old, weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is African-American.
The suspect had been at work "for some time" before the shooting, which occurred about 10:30 PM local time, Jones said. Police have been checking addresses associated with the suspect, he added.
Jones previously described the shooting as a "targeted-type attack" and reiterated on Wednesday that police do not believe the suspect poses a general threat to the public. Approximately 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, he said.