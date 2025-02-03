Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem met with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Police Captain Lejon Roberts and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to address security issues related to the Super Bowl.

The officials recalled the New Year's Day terrorist attack near the monument in the French Quarter. They also participated in a tribute for the victims.

"Today, it’s an honor for me to be here with the governor and the mayor in New Orleans,” Noem said in a conversation with the media reviewed by Louisiana First News.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell maintained that “having the secretary here not only paying respect to the victims and their families but also looking at how we have worked together to make sure that we’re hardening our targets, that we have a unified command, the communication has been stellar.”

Similarly, reported ABC17, the mayor's office announced that the police department "will be staffed at 100 percent, with additional state and federal officers present, for enhanced security measures."

Terrorist attack in New Orleans

The authorities' security focus comes after in December a man plowed into a crowd at Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans, leaving at least 15 people dead, local authorities reported. Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said it was "intentional behavior": "This man was trying to run over as many people as he could."

The attacker was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and Texas native who is also an Army veteran.

According to The Washington Post, Jabbar reportedly left active duty after being caught in November 2014 driving drunk on an Army base.

In addition, the FBI explained that Jabbar drove a Ford pickup truck, allegedly rented, and was carrying weapons, a possible improvised explosive device and an ISIS flag. The attacker was killed by authorities.

Joe Biden assured at the time that authorities investigated the case as a terrorist act. In addition, Biden said the FBI informed him that just hours before the attack, the attacker posted videos on social media suggesting that the Islamic State had inspired him to kill.