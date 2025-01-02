Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

A photo of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry dining at a restaurant following the terrorist attack that killed at least 15 people sparked controversy on social media.

Several people criticized the Republican for inviting visitors to the state to enjoy New Year's Eve despite the tragedy:

"I am genuinely so mortified. I can twist my mind to understand where you’re going with this, but it’s so tone deaf it doesn’t matter. The terror threat isn’t even fully neutralized and you’re eating steak & talking about football. People make mistakes, I get it, but this is rough," wrote Blake Guichet, who has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

The post, which has garnered over 400 comments, includes many similar to Guichet's. The governor shared the photo shortly after issuing a statement declaring a state of emergency in response to the situation.

Meanwhile, Landry claimed that the safety of visitors to the state was his top priority. The governor also stressed that businesses in the state were continuing to offer services despite the attack.

"Ate dinner tonight in New Orleans. Proud to be a part of this incredibly resilient city. See everyone at the game tomorrow," Landry wrote.

"It’s important to understand we have many visitors in the city of New Orleans right now. Safety is our top priority and we want our guests and the world to know that Louisiana does not cower to radical islamic terrorists," Landry added.