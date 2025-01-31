Member of radical left-wing trans vegan cult ‘Zizian’ is prime suspect in shooting death of Border Patrol agent

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

A Border Patrol agent was killed on Jan. 20, 2025, in northern Vermont in an attack that is now being linked to a radical left-wing trans vegan extremist group.

Federal authorities identified the suspects as Felix "Ophelia" Bauckholt, a German national, and Teresa "Milo" Consuelo Youngblut, an American college student. The attack, which occurred near the Canadian border, sparked a federal investigation into a network of individuals linked to violent acts across the country.

David Maland case

Days before the murder, Ophelia and Milo had been identified by employees of a motel in Lyndonville, Vt., who alerted authorities when they noticed they were carrying a firearm and black tactical clothing. When questioned by police, they claimed they were in the area to view properties and left the motel on Jan. 14.

On Jan. 20, Border Patrol agent David Maland stopped their vehicle in Coventry, Vt. According to the investigation, Youngblut opened fire on Maland, who died on the spot. Bauckholt attempted to respond with a firearm, but was shot down by border agents. Youngblut was injured and arrested at the scene.

Weapons used by the suspects have been traced to a person of interest in several unsolved murders, prompting authorities to investigate their ties to an extremist cult known as the "Zizians."

The ‘Ziz’ cult and its connection to murders across the country

The radical group these individuals belong to is known as the "Zizians." It is composed of highly educated individuals who promote extremist beliefs about “transhumanism” and “anarchist activism” ("a cult of trans vegan rationalists," according to a report from The New York Post, conducted by Andy Ngo).

Its leader is named Jack "Ziz" LaSota, who also used the alias Andrea Phelps. There is speculation about his death in 2022, but authorities believe this narrative is part of a plan to evade justice.

Among the group's members and associates, several key figures involved in violent crimes have been identified:

- Alexander "Somni" Leatham and Amir "Emma" Borhanian: Accused of attacking Curtis Lind in Solano, Calif., in 2022. Lind, an 82-year-old man, lost an eye in the attack but managed to defend himself with a firearm, killing Borhanian.

- Maximilian Bentley Snyder: Former student of the prestigious Lakeside School in Seattle and Youngblut's partner. He was arrested last week in Vallejo, Calif., accused of murdering previously-attacked Curtis Lind to prevent his testimony in the trial against members of the Ziz group.

- Michelle Jacqueline Zajko: Person of interest in the investigation. Zajko, who has not been formally charged, purchased the weapon used in the attack on Agent Maland. She is the daughter of Rita and Richard Zajko, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delaware County, Pa., in 2023.

The murder of witness Curtis Lind and the attack on Agent Maland have generated reactions on social media. Some accounts affiliated with radical groups have celebrated the murders and urged their followers not to cooperate with police or the media.