What we know about the crash between a military helicopter and a plane at the Washington D.C. airport

30 de enero, 2025

Tragedy at Washington D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Airport, located in Arlington, following a collision between a military helicopter and a civilian plane carrying passengers which was preparing to land.

Authorities are deployed to the scene and emergency crews are working around the clock in the Potomac River for rescue efforts.

It was learned Thursday that some of the passengers were professional figure skaters. Two of them are world champions of this practice, according to the information that has transcended.

They are Russian-born ice skating coaches and former world champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. They were married. They won the world pairs figure skating world championship in 1994 and had lived in the United States since that same decade. They were currently working training new generations.

According to Russian media cited by Reuters, the couple were returning from the competition and traveling with a group of young skaters. Russian media outlet Mash published a list of 13 skaters, many of them children of Russian emigres in the United States, who are believed to have been traveling on the plane.

A husband's last words to his wife

On Thursday, the husband of one of the female passengers on the flight from Kansas revealed that he received a text message from his wife minutes before the plane's collision with the Black Hawk.

"I'm just praying that someone is pulling her out of the river right now. That's all I can pray for," Hamaad Raza told televisions present at Ronald Reagan Airport.

According to the man, his wife indicated to him that the plane was going to land in about 20 minutes. When he responded, his message could not be delivered to his wife's terminal, according to his messaging app. "That's when I realized something was up," he told the cameras.

Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, the crashed helicopter. According to what could be learned, the military helicopter that collided with the regional flight is a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk that was conducting a practice flight and is originally stationed at Fort Belvoir Army Base, Virginia.



The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk has been in service in the United States since 1979, accumulating more than 45 years of operation. It is a utility helicopter for tactical troop transport as well as medium loads.



Throughout its history, it has become one of the backbones of the U.S. airmobile forces. It operates with a crew of four, if the two gunners are counted. Its armament can be optional depending on the missions to which it is assigned.



It is capable of carrying up to 11 people with their individual loads. It can carry weights of up to 2,640 lbs. It boasts an approximate flight range of 367 miles and reaches speeds of 183 mph.



Despite its already long service history, the Pentagon has deemed the Black Hawk highly reliable in its operations and plans to extend its use in the Armed Forces until 2070 with several upgrades that would give it an autonomous flight mode, as well as switching to the T901 engine, which offers 50% more power and a 25% reduction in fuel consumption.

Saturated airspace

The airspace over the Potomac River and near Ronald Reagan Airport is a space with a lot of helicopter and airplane traffic. It is an intersection through which military flights are common, in addition to all those related to the White House, the Pentagon and other government institutions.

To them are added all civilian and private flights heading to the national airport at Arlington. The air routes are well stipulated because Washington, D.C., has a Flight Restricted Zone (FRZ) and a Special Flight Rules Area (SFRA) that strictly limit who can fly and under what conditions.

In 2023, Ronald Reagan National Airport recorded approximately 310,280 air operationss, which includes takeoffs and landings. This translates to an average of about 850 operations per day.