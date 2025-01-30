Trump orders expansion of criminal immigrant detention center at Guantanamo Bay

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

Through a new executive order, President Donald Trump directed his administration to begin preparations to expand a detention facility at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in order to house some 30,000 criminal immigrants detained in the US.

In an emotional event at the White House, during the signing of the Laken Riley Act, Trump announced that he signed the executive order to incarcerate the most "dangerous" immigrants detained by his administration in the U.S., deeming their countries of origin untrustworthy to hold them.

"Today, I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay," Trump said. "Most people don't even know about it. We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad, we don't even trust the countries to hold them because we don't want them coming back."

"So we're going to send them out to Guantanamo. This will double our capacity immediately, and tough, it's a tough place to get out of," Trump insisted.

Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. Most people don't even know about it." pic.twitter.com/su3eu24J1Z — CSPAN (@cspan) January 29, 2025

The president claimed that the new immigration provisions are bringing the country closer to ending the immigration crisis, one of the issues Americans are most concerned about.

"Today's signings bring us one step closer to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities once and for all. And it was just a purely, it's just an unforced error that we even have to be doing this," Trump said. "Now we need Congress to provide full funding for the complete and total restoration of our sovereign borders, as well as financial support to remove record numbers of illegal aliens."

In his executive order, Trump instructed Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth; and Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem; to take the necessary steps to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to its maximum capacity.

According to the order, the goal is to "provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States," stem the immigration crisis, dismantle criminal cartels, and restore national sovereignty.

The move comes amid several immigration-related executive orders and also several provisions by his Administration to reduce the immigration flow, including the revocation of the extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Venezuelans.