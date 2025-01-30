Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

One of the central campaign promises of Donald Trump was to end the "border crisis." As a candidate, the Republican assured time and again that he would end the policies of Joe Biden and that he would re-start the measures he implemented in his first term in the White House. Almost ten days into the second Trump administration, encounters with immigrants on the southern border decreased by 60%.

According to data published by Fox News Digital, 7,287 encounters were recorded at the southern border during Trump's first seven days in the White House, from January 20-26. This yields an average of 1,041 encounters per day.

In contrast, during the last seven days of the Biden administration, Jan. 13-19, there were 20,086 encounters at the southern border, averaging 2,869 per day. Nearly triple the number of encounters that occurred under Trump.

"That equals more than a 63% decrease in the number of encounters at the southern border," explained Fox News Digital.

Among other things, Trump suspended the entry of all undocumented immigrants to the United States, sent troops to the southern border, discontinued the use of the CBP One application, expanded the capacity of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and shut down additional parole programs.

As for ICE's work, there were 4,469 arrests of illegal immigrants and 969 detentions in the first eight days of the new Republican administration.

"It's all a matter of common sense" "We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders, or, more importantly, its own people," Trump said in his inaugural address on the border crisis.



"As commander in chief I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do. We will do it at a level that nobody has ever seen before," he added.

According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, 60% of American adults support sending troops to the southern border.

"The huge deployment of boots on the ground is not to a dicey, far away war theater, but to the American border. And a majority of voters are just fine with that," explained Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac polling analyst.

In turn, 44% supported deporting "all" immigrants without permanent legal status and then sending them back to their home countries.