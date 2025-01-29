Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law at an emotional White House event

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump signed into law the Laken Riley Act. Accompanied by family members of the young woman and lawmakers, the president signed the bill that would force Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest illegal immigrants for "any theft, burglary or shoplifting offense." The legislation became the first to be enacted by Trump in his second term in the White House.

The legislation had broad bipartisan support in Congress and is named after 22-year-old Laken Riley, a nursing student who was killed by an illegal immigrant on the University of Georgia campus on February 22, 2024.

The man responsible for the crime, Jose Ibarra, was sentenced in November to life in prison without parole. Ibarra had previously been arrested for other crimes, but was released in New York before federal authorities could issue a warrant for his arrest.

"Her name will also live forever in the laws of our country"

President Trump was the first to speak and assured that the United States would keep "Laken's memory alive in our hearts forever."

"With today’s action, her name will also live forever in the laws of our country. And this is a very important law. This is something that has brought Democrats and Republicans together — that’s not easy to do. Laken did it. Laken did it. America will never, ever forget Laken Hope Riley," he added.

The event became emotional when Laken Riley's mother, Allyson Phillips, took the floor, remembered her daughter and assured that she would see her again someday.

"Our family will forever be grateful for the prayers of the people across our nation, and for helping get this legislation into law. We also want to thank President Trump, for the promises he made to us. He said he would secure our borders and that he would never forget about Laken, and he hasn't," Phillips expressed through tears.

The bill was sponsored by Mike Collins (R-GA) in the House and Katie Britt (R-AL) in the Senate. Both were with the president at the signing, as were Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and John Barrasso (R-WY). Democrat John Fetterman (D-PA) was also present at the ceremony.

What the Laken Riley Act does



According to Collins, the legislation will directly address one of the flaws related to Riley's murder.

"Her killer, Jose Ibarra, is an illegal immigrant who had previously been cited for shoplifting by the Athens Police Department. If local police had called ICE, and ICE had issued a warrant and arrested him, Laken would be alive. Ibarra was convicted in November 2024 and has been sentenced to life without parole," the Georgia republican explained.

With this in mind, the legislation would do two things:

It would amend federal law to require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers and take custody of illegal aliens who commit theft-related crimes, such as shoplifting, as defined by state and local laws. The amendment John Cornyn added in the Senate added assault on a law enforcement officer to the offenses that trigger detention, while Sen. Joni Ernst's amendment expanded that possibility to acts that cause death or bodily injury.