Noem's DHS revokes TPS extension for Venezuelan immigrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that the extension of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans had been revoked. She stated that the decision was part of the government's efforts to combat the feared Tren de Aragua criminal gang.

"Before he left town, Mayorkas signed an order that said that for 18 months they were going to extend this protection to people that are in temporary protected status, which meant they were going to be able to stay here and violate our laws for another 18 months. And we stopped that," Noem said in a conversation with Fox News.

Similarly, the national secretary explained that the authorities will conduct a review of Venezuelans who benefit from the measure, which benefits at least 600,000 Venezuelans. "We are going to follow the process, evaluate all of these individuals that are in our country, including the Venezuelans that are here," she added without giving further details.

In early January, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that TPS for Venezuelans had been extended for 18 months. The measure was detailed in a statement in which he highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

"The Department of Homeland Security today announced that the 2023 designation of Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status will be extended for 18 months, based on the severe humanitarian emergency the country continues to face due to political and economic crises under the inhumane Maduro regime," Blinken said in a statement.