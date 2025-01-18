DA’s office postpones hearing to consider release of Menendez brothers

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 18 de enero, 2025

The Menendez brothers, known for the murder of their parents in 1989, must wait until March 20 and 21 for a hearing to consider their request for release, the Los Angeles district attorney announced Friday.

"The postponement is due to the impact of the recent fires on the preparations of the parties involved," Nathan Hochman explained in a statement.

Still active around the U.S. megacity, the fires have caused at least 27 deaths and displaced tens of thousands of people.

Erik and Lyle Menendez, currently in prison for life, were originally due to appear before a judge on Jan. 30 and 31.

The Menendezes' case has been presented as a desperate attempt at self-defense, claiming that the young men were victims of sexual and psychological abuse at the hands of an extremely controlling father and neglectful mother.

Their lawyers are seeking their freedom in light of new elements such as a letter in which Erik mentions sexual assaults by his father on a cousin prior to the homicide, as well as the testimony of an ex-singer who claims to have been raped and drugged by Jose Menendez in the 1980s.

At the time, prosecutors accused the brothers, then 21 and 18, of killing their father Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty," a former beauty queen, in cold blood to get their hands on a $14 million inheritance.

Erik and Lyle, are now 56 and 53 years old, and have spent more than 30 years in prison.

The case has generated debate on the internet with demonstrations in favor of the two brothers supported by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian.