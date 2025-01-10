Department of Homeland Security extends Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Salvadorans, Venezuelans and Haitians

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

The Joe Biden administration announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for citizens of El Salvador until September 9, 2026. This decision allows more than 230,000 Salvadorans to continue living and working legally in the United States. The statement noted the following reasons:

"The Department of Homeland Security today announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador for 18 months, from March 10, 2025 to September 9, 2026, due to environmental conditions in El Salvador that prevent individuals from returning safely (...) The extension of TPS for El Salvador allows approximately 232,000 current beneficiaries to re-register for TPS, if they continue to meet eligibility requirements."

Currently, the program protects Salvadoran nationals who have resided in the U.S. since before February 13, 2001. The latest extension was justified by DHS due to storm damage in areas already affected by earthquakes in 2001, the initial reason for the designation.

Venezuela and Haiti

The current administration also extended similar protections for citizens of other countries such as Haiti and Venezuela, recognizing the humanitarian crises in those territories. In the case of Venezuelans, TPS was extended for 18 months, benefiting those who entered the U.S. before July 31, 2023:

"The Department of Homeland Security today announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuela for 18 months (...) After reviewing country conditions in Venezuela and consulting with interagency partners, it was determined that an 18-month TPS extension is warranted based on the severe humanitarian emergency the country continues to face due to the political and economic crises under the inhumane Maduro regime. Individuals may be eligible if they have continuously resided in the United States as of July 31, 2023."

What is TPS?

The TPS is a humanitarian program that grants temporary residency and work permits to citizens of countries affected by natural disasters or armed conflict that make it impossible for them to return safely.

The extension not only prevents beneficiaries from losing their legal status but also allows for the renewal of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) needed to work in the country. Current EADs will be valid until March 2026, ensuring work continuity while the new documents are being processed.