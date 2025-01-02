Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 1 de enero, 2025

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded on Wednesday morning in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The incident, which killed the driver and left seven bystanders with minor injuries, is being investigated as a possible terrorist act, local officials said.

Details of the incident

The explosion occurred in the hotel's valet parking area around 8:40 a.m. after the driver pulled up in front of the glass entrance doors. "We saw smoke start showing from the vehicle, and then an explosion from the truck occurs," the sheriff stated. An official reported that mortars similar to those used in fireworks were found inside the vehicle, but it has not yet been determined whether the driver intended to set off the explosion. Police, however, have labeled the incident as a possible criminal and terrorist act.

Although authorities believe there is no additional threat to the public, Sherriff McMahill noted that, due to a suspected recent terrorist attack in New Orleans, additional steps are being taken to rule out related risks.

Link to a rented vehicle

Two officials revealed that the Cybertruck had been rented through Turo, the same company that provided the vehicle used in the New Orleans attack. This connection has intensified investigations, and officials are looking for links between the two incidents.

Reactions and measures

The Trump Organization issued a statement expressing its appreciation to law enforcement and stressing the safety of guests as its priority. Eric Trump, executive vice president of the company, reiterated the commitment to the well-being of the hotel's staff and visitors.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated via his social network, X, that the entire Tesla team is investigating the incident. "Will post more information as soon as we learn anything," the tycoon assured. At the same time an official ruled out that the explosion was related to problems with the lithium batteries, a defect that has affected other electric vehicles in the past.