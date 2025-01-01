New Orleans: at least ten dead in a "mass casualty incident" during New Year's Eve celebrations

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 1 de enero, 2025

New Orleans Police reported that a vehicle rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

There are multiple injuries and at least one fatality, according to ABC News. According to the same media outlet, authorities believe the hit-and-run would have been apropos and the attacker has not yet been captured.

Fox News published a statement by the city that raised the death toll to 10, and set the number of injured at 30.

Witnesses in the area reported to CBS that the individual fired a gun after getting out of the vehicle.