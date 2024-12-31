The New York Police Department released an image of the suspect.NYPD / 'X'

Authorities identified the woman who was burned alive in the New York subway. According to reports, she was Debrina Kawam, of Toms River, N.J.

Moreover, it was learned that Kawan was 61 years old. "The New York City Office of the Medical Examiner determined the woman died by homicide caused by thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, according to a complaint filed in Brooklyn Criminal Court," CNN detailed.

The attack occurred last Sunday at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station. According to police, the suspect watched the victim, a sleeping passenger, before allegedly dousing her with a flammable liquid and setting her on fire.

Sebastian Zapeta, a previously deported Guatemalan immigrant, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson.

Meanwhile, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez expressed his condemnation of the crime and assured that justice will be served:

""The depravity of this horrific crime is beyond comprehension, and my office is committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice", Gonzalez said upon learning of the crime.