Nissan reverses course and shelves DEI policies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

A day after American Airlines made it official and in recent months other companies such as Boeing, Walmart and Harley-Davidson have reciprocated in the same way, Nissan Motor Corporation reported that it is the latest company to join the ever-growing list of those eliminating DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies from its policy and philosophy.

Despite no public confirmation so far, the decision was learned after the outgoing president of Nissan's American branch, Jeremie Papin, conveyed this shift in hiring criteria to employees via a letter, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In that brief, Nissan's American unit communicated that it was going to stop being involved in activities that are "highly focused on political activism," in addition to prioritizing worker training and meeting annual targets to improve productivity.

Until now, Nissan claimed that its efforts to align with DEI policies "reinforce our long-standing heritage of daring to do what others won't do."

"While other companies may shy away from DEI, at Nissan it is at the forefront, from an employee's first day," the Japanese company's policy said.