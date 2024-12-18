Several Florida luxury buildings at risk due to land subsidence

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

Several luxury buildings and hotels located in different locations in Florida are in danger due to the ground sinking beneath them.

A study conducted by the University of Miami, Florida Atlantic University, the University of Houston, the California Institute of Technology, the University of Hannover and the German Geoscience Research Center GFZ, the latter two are in Germany, revealed that 35 buildings have lost height over the years because the ground is sinking.

"We found that subsidence in most of the skyscrapers slows down over time, but in some cases, it continues at a steady rate. This suggests that subsidence may persist for an extended period," said Falk Amelung, co-author of the study.

Specifically, the affected buildings are located in Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside, Miami Beach and Bal Harbour. These buildings have sunk between 2-8 centimeters between 2016 and 2023.

Messi's house was affected

According to the authors, investigations and assessments will continue to determine the long-term damage these buildings may sustain.

The extent of the damage remains uncertain, unlike the buildings that have already been affected. One such building is the Porsche Design Tower, a skyscraper where notable figures like Argentine soccer player Leo Messi and the Puerto Rican singer Maluma own properties.