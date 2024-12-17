Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Hispanics who voted for Trump: 'Like a slave mentality that they have'

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

Looking to make noise after the Republicans' trifecta in the election, journalists, analysts and left-leaning politicians turned on Hispanics. Machismo, racism, xenophobia... The imprecations against the community did not take long to come, but they are taking a while to go, as demonstrated more than a month after the election by controversial Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she charged against the Hispanic community by repeating offenses and going further, accusing Hispanic voters of having a "slave mentality."

The Texas representative has become one of the Democratic Party's most comfortable and controversial new voices, coming out quickly and repeatedly in defense of Hunter Biden, sparring with Marjorie Taylor Greene during a congressional hearing (calling her a "bleach-blond, bad-built butch body"), accusing MAGA supporters of being the true threat to the country hours before Trump's first assassination attempt, proposing that black people not pay taxes as a form of reparation for slavery. Most recently, she lashed out at the president-elect and the Hispanic voters who elected him.

Crockett believes the Democratic campaign was "flawless." That Kamala Harris "did everything right," and she "was the perfect candidate." To explain the Democratic debacle in the election, she first blamed black voters, whom she accused of "misogyny," echoing to Barack Obama. She also targeted white women, saying "I don’t trust white women. ... if they failed Hillary, I don’t know that I can believe that they won’t fail Kamala." She then turned on the electorate in general, saying they lack the "education" to understand the economy.

But the worst accusations were reserved for Latinos. She summed up the Hispanic mentality as follows: "I fought to get here, but I left y’all where I left y’all and I want no more y’all to come here. If I wanted to be with y'all, I would stay with y'all, but I don’t want y'all coming to my new home." She acknowledged that the immigration issue left her "perplexed," that it was more complex than she had originally thought.

"It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like 'slave mentality' and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves," she continued and insisted, "It’s almost like a slave mentality that they have."

How "anti-immigrant" they are as "immigrants," she said, struck her as "wild," especially considering that there were "people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude."

The Hispanic vote was key to Trump's victory in November. Overall, about 46% of these votes went to the Republican, representing a 14% increase over the last election. A higher percentage of Hispanic men than women opted for Trump, but in both groups support was historically high.