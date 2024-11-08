'Misogyny,' 'racism'... The left turns on Hispanics who voted for Trump

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 8 de noviembre, 2024

Why did Latinos vote for Trump? Misogyny and sexism. or at least that was the lesson learned by ABC News analyst and "The View" host Sunny Hostin from the decisive Hispanic support for Donald Trump.

Hostin asked the same question, in her terms, "Why do you think Latino men voted in favor of someone who is going to deport a majority of his community?" The answer was not inflation, the border crisis, ideological coincidences, Harris' mistakes, rather misogyny and sexism.

Misogyny, sexism ... and racism, according to Joy Reid: "There is a huge element — to be honest — of anti-blackness in a lot of this." To her explanation she also added, speaking from her experience as the daughter of Africans, that immigrants often want to "I want to be with the side that’s waving the biggest flag. ... I want to fit in."

The question of why Hispanics voted Republican has in recent hours become one of the hot topics in post-election analysis. While some analysts among the progressive media opted for answers such as belief in the Republican vision or rejection of the Democratic agenda, others like Hostin and Reid opted for subterranean and obscure motives. Or, in other words, disqualifications.

So did renowned MSNBC host Joe Scarborough: "Democrats need to be mature, and they need to be honest. And they need to say, Yes, there’s misogyny. But it’s not just misogyny from white men, it’s misogyny from Hispanic men, it’s misogyny from black men."

Also, he argued that it could be a Hispanic racial problem: "A lot of Hispanic voters have problems with black candidates. ... They don’t want a black woman as president of the United States."

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a guest on "The Morning Joe," agreed and added that Hispanics, in addition, have problems with "other Hispanics" (referring to immigrants). Another MSNBC guest seemed to agree with the activist, though probably not as he expected: Latino anchor Victor Martinez asserted that "the Latino man wouldn’t want a woman president. ... That’s the reality of a chauvinist culture."

Insults from a head of state



Journalists and analysts were not the only ones who spotted objectionable motives behind the Hispanic vote for Trump. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist and habitual Trump critic, promoted the "ladder theory" as an explanation: "If you make a profit, you throw away the ladder so that people like you don't climb up."