Trump replaces acting IRS commissioner again

Donald Trump has replaced the acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is the fifth time he has done so this year. The departure this time was of Gary Shapley, who had assumed his post just three days ago. Pending Senate confirmation of Billy Long, the president's nominee to lead the agency, the position will be filled by Treasury undersecretary Michael Faulkender.

Shapley, who worked at the Treasury Department, had the backing of some Republicans such as Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa. In a string of ins and outs, he had replaced Melanie Krause, who had replaced Douglas O'Donnell, who in turn had replaced Danny Werfel, the last commissioner nominated by Joe Biden.

As for Shapley's future, the Washington Post noted that he could continue in the Trump Administration as a "senior official in the IRS's criminal investigation division."

"The Trump administration has been shrinking the IRS, reversing the Biden-era expansion that bolstered tax enforcement. The IRS fired more than 7,000 probationary employees earlier this year. About 20,000 more expressed interest in taking a deferred-resignation offer and layoffs are possible. The agency started the year with about 102,000 workers," added from the cited media.