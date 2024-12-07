New details emerge about the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

The murder case of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, continues to move forward as new evidence and information emerges as the third day of the search for the killer unfolds.

A day after authorities revealed the face of the alleged shooter thanks to a photo obtained by the city's closed-circuit cameras, the New York Police Department (NYPD) found a backpack in Central Park that they believe belongs to the suspect.

According to a report from CNN, investigators have not yet been able to officially confirm the origin of the backpack, which will undergo forensic testing at a Queens lab.

Investigators reported that the assailant entered Central Park after carrying out the murder carrying a backpack and, shortly thereafter, left the park without it.

After an extensive search of lakes, ponds, meadows, playgrounds and a densely wooded section called "The Ramble," the backpack was finally found by authorities near the iconic park's popular carousel.

Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives, told reporters that a video of the suspect fleeing Wednesday's crime scene shows him riding a bicycle toward Central Park. According to the timeline, after leaving the park he took a cab to a bus terminal that offers shuttle services to different parts of the country.

According to Fox News, the murder suspect left New York City after the crime on a bus bound for Atlanta. Previously, authorities themselves had indicated that the man had arrived in New York last month on a bus from Atlanta.

For now, the search for the suspect continues, which is being conducted nationwide with the collaboration of local, state and federal agencies. The FBI is cooperating with the case.

So far, the most important clue in the case - the photo released by the NYPD showing the suspect smiling - came from a flirtatious moment between the alleged shooter and a female employee on New York's Upper West Side, where the man of interest had been staying.

As authorities revealed, the female employee asked the suspect to lower his face mask as they conversed, which is when the photos released by authorities on Thursday were captured.