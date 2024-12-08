The name of one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusers is revealed

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 7 de diciembre, 2024

Music mogul Diddy Combs, who has been under arrest since September 2024 on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and trafficking, is facing multiple allegations from anonymous alleged victims. However, the name of one of them has now been revealed.

It is Anne Kane, ex-wife of Canadian NHL star Evander Kane.

According to TMZ, new legal documents show that Kane is one of the Jane Does suing Diddy Combs for sexual assault.

The plaintiff was ordered to reveal her identity if she wanted to pursue her lawsuit against Combs.

Kane claims in the lawsuit that she was only 17 and still in high school when Diddy and others gang-raped her.

In a statement to TMZ, Anna Kane stated through her attorney Doug Wigdor that "I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager."

"Defendants' demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me," the plaintiff stated.

In her lawsuit, Kane claims that she met Harve Pierre, president of Bad Boy Entertainment, in 2003 in the Detroit area.

Kane said Pierre allegedly called her "sexy," mentioned Diddy Combs' name and invited her to get on a private jet to go meet the rapper.

The plaintiff said she was 17 years old and in the eleventh grade when the encounter with Pierre and Combs occurred. Kane recounted that she accepted the invitation and ended up in the Big Apple, where she met the rapper in a recording studio.

The lawsuit claims that Combs and others supplied drugs and alcohol to Kane before sexually assaulting her. Combs has denied all allegations.

The lawsuit includes photos of the alleged encounter at the studio.