Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in prison: Third bail request denied

Rapper and Bad Boy Records founder Sean Diddy Combs will remain a federal jail in Brooklyn after a judge rejected his request for bail again. Combs faces felony charges of sex trafficking and racketeering since his arrest in September this year.

Federal prosecutors argued that Combs' release would pose a significant risk to victims and witnesses involved in the case. According to prosecutors, the defendant has attempted to influence testimony and has used his position to intimidate from jail. Court documents also point to a history of obstruction of justice and violence, including threats to former employees and partners.

"Former staff members have described the defendant threatening to kill them, throwing objects at them, and being struck, punched, and shoved by the defendant, and seeing him do the same to others (....)This significant history of violence must be taken into account when viewing the defendant's obstructive activity. Taken together, there can be no doubt that the Government has proven the defendant’s dangerousness by clear and convincing evidence," the prosecutors said in their statements to the court.

Bail proposal rejected

Combs' defense submitted a new $50 million bail proposal, backed by his Miami Beach mansion (valued at $48 million) and the hiring of a private security firm that would oversee his house arrest. However, prosecutors expressed concern that accepting such an offer would set a dangerous precedent of "two-tiered justice," where personal wealth could supersede flight and public safety risks.

The judge, in addition to denying the bail request, ordered prosecutors to remove images of Combs's handwritten notes seized during a search of his jail cell. The defense labeled these notes as material protected by attorney-client privilege, mentioning obtaining "compromising information" about potential witnesses.

Context and next steps

The allegations against Combs arose following an investigation launched in November 2023, shortly after his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, filed a civil lawsuit against him alleging physical and sexual abuse. Although the lawsuit was quickly settled, other allegations continued to emerge. More than 100 people represented by attorney Tony Buzbee are seeking legal action against the rapper.

Combs' criminal trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025. Changes could influence the continuation of the case in the federal prosecution, as President-elect Donald Trump plans to appoint Jay Clayton, former head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as the prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the court's decision underscores the seriousness of the allegations and concerns for the safety of those involved in the case, leaving Sean Diddy Combs behind bars as he faces a court proceeding that could change the course of his life and career.