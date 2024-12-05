11 Afghans under investigation for terrorism intercepted illegally crossing the border in Texas

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

Border Patrol agents located 11 Afghan nationals included on a targeted list of interest among a group of 176 immigrants who were intercepted in the city of Eagle Pass, Texas, after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico at the Rio Grande.

Specifically, these 11 nationals from Afghanistan were identified as special interest aliens (SIAs), according to what Border Patrol sources told Breitbart.

What is an SIA? potentially poses a national security risk to the United States or its interests."



However, DHS does not detail that they are terrorists directly but does mention that they have been investigated for links to terrorism.

Among the group of immigrants intercepted, there were also people from El Salvador, Ecuador, Cuba, Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela.

At the crossing, 85 of the migrants put up resistance and even were prosecuted for trespassing, according to Texas state law enforcement Lt. Chris Olivarez.

This is not the only time an SIA has been arrested recently. Last Friday, seven Iranians included on this special list were found among a group of 289 immigrants who also arrived in Eagle Pass.