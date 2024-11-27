Millions on alert for storm warning and cold snap on Thanksgiving night

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

The National Weather Service reported that a storm, cold snap and rain showers are expected across several states for Thanksgiving.

"Pre Thanksgiving to Thanksgiving Day storm to push from the Mid Mississippi/Ohio Valley today into the Northeast on Thursday," the service explained in a brief report.

In addition, it said that "A swath of light to moderate snowfall is likely to develop across portions of the interior Northeast, with the Northern Appalachians forecast to receive 4-8 inches of snow by Friday morning.”

CNN reported that the most complicated day for weather is expected to be Thursday. It added that a large part of the country will be dry but cold on Thanksgiving Day, with the exception of the East.

"Rain won’t be heavy enough to produce flooding but could lead to poor visibility at times for motorists. Many areas from the Gulf Coast through New England will pick up less than an inch of rain," the media outlet reported.

By the weekend, millions of people should expect some of the coldest morning temperatures of the year. "High temperatures will top out at late December or January-like levels," CNN's forecast explained.