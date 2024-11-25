Strikes and storm threaten Thanksgiving plans

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

About 80 million people will travel by land, sea or air this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. That's about 6% more than last year. But all of them could run into different obstacles during their vacations due to storms and rain in the forecast and strikes convened in the transportation sector in some cities of the country.

Those difficulties have already begun to surface Monday. For example, air traffic has recorded more than 110 delays and four cancellations, mainly caused by the storm hitting certain areas.

Several of these delays, which have also occurred on the rail network, have affected passengers traveling to or from Boston. Other cities affected are Atlanta as well as Peoria, Ill., both as a result of ice.

The storm will also affect New York. The low temperatures and precipitation that could even result in snow will likely dampen the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, which will be celebrated Thursday. Other East Coast states such as Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will also be affected.

Some nearly 19 million people are expected to use air travel as a method of transportation, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

Strikes and staff shortages

But those traveling by plane will not only run into the problem of the storm. Service employees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina called a strike to demand a wage increase, paralyzing the activity in one of the nation's 10 busiest airports.

On the other side of the country, at Los Angeles International Airport, around a hundred employees began to demand the same, an increase in pay and improvements in working conditions.

Along with the stoppages, there was also a complaint by the Federal Aviation Administration (AAA) for a lack of air traffic controllers, which could result in a wave of travel delays.