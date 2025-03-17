Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de marzo, 2025

Jack Draper was crowned champion of the Indian Wells Masters 1000. The 23-year-old British tennis player defeated Denmark's Holger Rune in the final by double 6-2, securing the trophy and entering into the top 10 of the world ranking. It was the first Masters 1000 final played between two tennis players born in the 21st century.

The London-born player did not have to sweat too much in the final, winning with authority against Rune. Thanks to an aggressive game and a low percentage of errors, Draper took the first set in just 32 minutes. The second set was quite similar to the first, with the new world number 7 breaking twice and leaving his opponent without much room to react.

Draper, who won his third title and first Masters 1000, dropped only one set in the tournament. He did so in the semifinals against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, currently ranked No. 2 in the ATP rankings.

"I feel like I deserve it"

While he will enter the top 10 for the first time in his career, the Londoner could climb even further up the rankings at the Miami Masters 1000, as he will only be defending 30 points.

"It's incredible. I wasn't expecting this. I've put in a lot of work over time and I'm just so grateful and so happy to be out here to be able to play, my body being healthy, to feel great in my mind. All the work I've done over the last few years feels like it's coming together on the big stage and I can't put that into words," he said after winning the match.

"I feel like I deserve it, in all honestly. The amount of adversity I've been through, the amount of sacrifices, the amount of time that all the people around me have put into me and the hard work. It's an emotional feeling to know how much you've gone through and put in, and to be here now to say that I'm going be No. 7 in the world tomorrow, I can't tell you how much that means to me," he added.

Draper will be the fifth Briton in tennis history to reach the top 10 in the world rankings, following Andy Murray, Greg Rusedski, Tim Henman and Cameron Norrie, who won the Indian Wells in 2021.