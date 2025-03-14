John Feinstein, sports columnist and writer, has died at age 69

Published by Juan Peña 14 de marzo, 2025

Sports journalist John Feinstein died this Thursday at the age of 69. Feinstein died of natural causes at his brother's home in McLean, Virginia, according to ESPN.

Feinstein began his journalism career in the 1970s as a police beat reporter before transitioning to sports, where he specialized in college basketball.

A writer of as many as 48 books, he won significant recognition for these and became a New York Times Bestseller.

Feinstein was awarded the Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. He is also a member of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame.