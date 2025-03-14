Missouri prosecutor orders Planned Parenthood to stop abortions with unauthorized drugs

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de marzo, 2025

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued cease-and-desist orders against Planned Parenthood centers in the state, charging that they are promoting drug abortions without proper approval.

Measures to protect pro-life legislation

Bailey argued that Planned Parenthood has a history of failing to comply with state regulations, including failing to report medical complications. In his statement, he emphasized that these measures seek to ensure patient safety and strict compliance with state abortion laws.

Since November, when state voters approved a constitutional amendment restoring abortion as a right, Planned Parenthood clinics have resumed these procedures. However, Missouri law prohibits the distribution of abortifacient drugs without a complication plan approved by the Department of Health and Senior Services, a requirement the clinics have yet to meet.

Planned Parenthood's response

The affected clinics deny they are violating the law and claim they have complied with all legal requirements. According to Margot Riphagen, executive director of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, Bailey's order is unfounded, as her centers are still awaiting approval of the complication plan they submitted in February.

For her part, Emily Wales, president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, insisted that medication abortion has not been available in Missouri since 2018 and that they will not offer it until they are authorized. However, pro-life organizations have expressed concern about any attempt by the abortion industry to expand these procedures in the state.