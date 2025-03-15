Published by Alejandro BañosEmmanuel Alejandro Rondón 15 de marzo, 2025

The storm and the wave of tornadoes that violently hit part of the center of the country left a balance of at least 34 dead and hundreds of injured in six states, in addition to numerous damages to the real estate infrastructure in different states.

According to authorities, the storm hit especially Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi, where the victims and most of the injured were counted due to the powerful storm systems that have hit the Midwest and the U.S. South.

At the moment, the Storm Prediction Center reported at least 33 tornadoes on Friday and 16 on Saturday. However, these numbers are likely to change in the coming days.

In addition to casualties, injuries and destruction, the storms also left hundreds of thousands of customers without power, injuring 29 people in Arkansas in eight counties, according to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM), and even causing wildfires that left fatalities in Oklahoma.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves also reported 29 injuries in his state in a late-breaking update. Three people are missing, and six were killed.

The deaths occurred in Covington, Jeff Davis and Walthall counties.

My promised update on the severe storms, tornadoes and earthquake – based on the most recent information that we have - that impacted Mississippi over the last 24 hours.



First, I signed a State of Emergency tonight that allows us to further mobilize state assets and better… pic.twitter.com/TDDjZzhGfk — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 16, 2025

At the moment, nearly nine million people are under tornado warnings. Also, some 82.8 million people are under severe wind warnings, mostly in the Midwest.

With this record, state authorities do not rule out finding more victims.

In addition to tornadoes and storms, the National Weather Service also warned citizens of heavy flooding products of heavy rains.

"The storms today and tonight have not only brought severe weather and tornadoes to the far south and Southeast, but also torrential rains that have caused flooding," the National Weather Service reported. "It's hard enough to recognize if a flooded road is too deep to drive on during the day. At night, it's impossible. If your area is experiencing flooding, it is best not to move, but if you must drive, drive cautiously and NEVER through flood waters."

Today and tonight’s storms have not only brought severe weather and tornadoes to the deep south and southeast, but also massive amounts of rain that have led to flooding. It’s hard enough to recognize whether a flooded road is too deep to drive through during the day. At night,… pic.twitter.com/U9AwvCpG5X — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 16, 2025

In addition to the rains, the fire is also causing state emergencies. In particular, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in 12 counties due to wildfires fueled by the deadly storm system.

Before the press, Stitt confirmed that at least one person was killed by the fires, while at least 293 structures and 170,000 acres were destroyed.