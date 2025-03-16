Trump hits record approval rating as optimism about US direction reaches highest level in 20 years

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de marzo, 2025

Three months into his second term, President Donald Trump has posted the highest approval rating of his career as commander in chief, according to a poll by NBC News. In addition, more Americans believe the country is moving in the right direction than at any time since 2004, representing significant momentum for his administration.

Trump's approval rating stands at 47%, compared to 51% disapproval. Although he has not consolidated majority support, his Republican base remains firm: 90% of his own party's voters approve of his administration, in contrast to only 4% of Democrats. This difference represents the largest gap in presidential support in 80 years.

At the same time, the Democratic Party is experiencing a decline in its public image. Only 27% of those polled view it favorably, while 55% have a negative perception.

Growing confidence in the direction of the country

Forty-four percent of voters believe the U.S. is moving in the right direction, the highest figure in two decades. Although 54% still believe the direction is wrong, this perception has improved significantly since September, when only 28% were optimistic.

Support for economic and security policies

Trump's economic management receives divided opinions. On inflation, 40% believe his policies have been beneficial, compared to 30% who see them as harmful and 28% who perceive no change.

On trade, the imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China has 41% support, outweighing 38% rejection. On border security, his strategy is one of the measures with the highest support, reaching 56%.

Government cuts also have generated support: 47% see them as positive, compared to 29% who disapprove. On foreign policy, more respondents positively value his handling of the war in Ukraine (41%) and his relationship with NATO (40%) than those who criticize it.

Government reforms and the role of Elon Musk

Among the key initiatives of his administration, the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at reducing costs and fiscal deficits, stands out. Although it has generated opposition among government workers and criticism from Democrats, 46% of voters support it, while 40% reject it.