Connecticut: Woman accused of holding stepson captive for more than 20 years arrested

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de marzo, 2025

A woman was arrested and charged with keeping her stepson in captivity for at least 20 years. Authorities explained that the arrest came after a fire was reported in the house where the man was being held against his will.

According to authorities, the woman was identified as Kimberly Sullivan. According to the indictment, the man had been in captivity since he was 11 years old. They further detailed that he endured "prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect and inhumane treatment."

The police report stated that the man, who is now 32 years old, was 5-foot-9 and weighed only 68 pounds when he was found.

"It's truly horrifying and beyond comprehension what occurred here. The young man's unimaginable suffering over the course of two decades is just a reminder of the darkness that does exist in our world," Waterbury, Conn., Mayor Paul Pernerewski said at a news conference Thursday picked up by ABC News.

Similarly, authorities explained that the victim confessed he set the fire because "he wanted his freedom." Authorities have launched an investigation.

"Investigators further discovered that he had been provided with only minimal amounts of food and water which led to his extremely malnourished condition," police detailed.

It was also learned that the woman was arraigned in court and bail was set at $300,000. She is expected to remain in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections while awaiting trial.