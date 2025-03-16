Trump thanks Bukele for welcoming more than 200 Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador
"These are the monsters sent into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats. How dare they!" the president wrote.
President Donald Trump praised and thanked Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for welcoming more than 200 gang members of the fearsome Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in his mega-prisons in El Salvador.
"These are the monsters sent into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats. How dare they!" wrote Trump on the Truth social network. "Thank you to El Salvador and, in particular, President Bukele, for your understanding of this horrible situation, which was allowed to happen to the United States because of incompetent Democrat leadership. We will not forget!"
Trump's thanks comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio negotiated with Bukele to send immigrant gang members to prisons in El Salvador, a country known for lowering crime rates because of its strong war on gangs.
The agreement, in principle, is to receive the gang members for one year in exchange for $8,000,000. The deal would be renewable.
Judicial controversy over sending gang members to El Salvador
However, Judge James Boasberg blocked the federal government's immigration measure. He ordered the immediate return of the two deportation flights with alleged Venezuelan gang members, who were already very close to El Salvador and Honduras respectively.
According to Boasberg, the measure will remain blocked for 14 days, until he determines whether or not the application of the Alien Enemies Act to deport criminals is legal. The Trump administration claimed it continued the flights because they had already taken off and were out of U.S. airspace when the judge imposed the block on Saturday afternoon.