Trump offered federal aid and asked for prayers for those affected by storms and tornadoes in multiple states

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump spoke out about the storms and tornadoes that hit several states around the country, leaving at least 37 dead and dozens injured. These natural phenomena hit hard in Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Mississippi, destroying entire neighborhoods along the way.

The weather conditions also sparked several fires, which damaged at least 300 homes in Oklahoma. "No one has enough resources to fight fires when the wind is blowing 112 km/h. It's an insurmountable task," said Terry Essary, Stillwater fire chief.

Dust storms also caused by high winds claimed nearly a dozen lives. For example, they generated a pileup in Kansas involving as many as 50 vehicles. Warnings from meteorologists began last Friday, with many professionals calling the storms "high risk."

The tornadoes hit Missouri in particular, leaving at least a dozen dead in the state. "It's really disturbing what happened to the people, to the victims last night," Dakota Henderson, a resident who helped rescue neighbors who had been trapped in the debris, said Saturday.

Trump's message on storms and tornadoes.

"We are actively monitoring the severe tornadoes and storms that have impacted many States across the South and Midwest — 36 innocent lives have been lost, and many more devastated. The National Guard have been deployed to Arkansas, and my Administration is ready to assist State and Local Officials, as they help their communities to try and recover from the damage," Trump wrote on his social media.

"Please join Melania and me in praying for everyone impacted by these terrible storms!," the president concluded.