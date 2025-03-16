Mexico rejects US operations against drug traffickers in its territory: 'Any disturbance of our sovereignty is prohibited'

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de marzo, 2025

The leader of the ruling party in Mexico's Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Monreal, rejected the statements made by the U.S. ambassador-designate, Ronald Johnson, who assured that his country does not rule out the possibility of carrying out operations in Mexican territory to detain alleged drug traffickers considered terrorists.

U.S. does not rule out joint actions

Johnson recently stated that, in case the lives of U.S. citizens were at risk, Washington would evaluate all options, including a possible intervention in Mexico. However, he emphasized that any decision "must first be made in collaboration with our Mexican allies."

A flat out rejection

Despite the emphasis on cooperation, Monreal flatly rejected the diplomat's statements and suggested that he was unaware of the Mexican laws "Maybe he is not aware that we do not agree with his expressions (...) Maybe the news has not reached the U.S. Congress, and him that we have reformed the Constitution," he said.

The Mexican government has promoted reforms that include mandatory pretrial detention for crimes of terrorism and arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico. However, despite these legal changes, violence linked to narco-trafficking and the flow of illegal weapons continue to be serious problems in the country, which has raised questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

A disagreement on security

Monreal insisted that any foreign intervention is expressly prohibited by the Mexican Constitution and assured that he will send Ambassador Johnson an official document with the legal restrictions. "Any meddling, interference or disturbance of our sovereignty is prohibited," he reiterated.

Likewise, he expressed his expectation that the new ambassador's arrival will strengthen bilateral cooperation, as it did with his predecessor, Ken Salazar. "When he arrives in the country, we will welcome him and update him on the laws and constitutional reforms that are already in force," Monreal concluded.