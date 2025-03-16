US killed several key Houthi leaders in its strikes

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de marzo, 2025

Strikes launched by the United States against Yemen's Houthis killed "multiple" rebel leaders, the White House said Sunday, noting that Iran was warned to stop backing the terrorist group.

Saturday's airstrikes "targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out," said National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to ABC News.

He also reiterated the U.S. warning that "all options are on the table" to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The U.S. strikes on Saturday, the first against Yemeni rebels since President Donald Trump's return to the White House, left at least 31 dead and 100 wounded, the Houthi Health Ministry said Sunday.

This terrorist group is backed by Tehran and has controlled much of Yemen for more than a decade.

The Houthis strongly oppose Israel and the United States, and claim that their attacks on ships in the Red Sea are a response to Israel's war on terrorism in Gaza.

On Saturday Donald Trump made a lengthy post on Truth Social in which he announced the U.S. offensive. The U.S. president warned the Houthi leaders, "YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!"