California wildfires cause massive evacuations and power outages for thousands of homes

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Two wildfires that emerged Wednesday in Southern California have destroyed dozens of homes, prompted evacuations and power outages and affected thousands of people in the region. Emergency crews are working intensively to contain the flames, despite unfavorable weather conditions. Authorities hope that a change to cooler weather may offer some relief in the coming hours.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the Mountain fire has already consumed nearly 10,500 acres since its start, wiping out several structures and injuring several people who were transported to local hospitals. Although the severity of the injuries has not been disclosed, the fire continues and could affect more people and animals.

So far, more than 140 firefighters, supported by helicopters and emergency aircraft, have been deployed to control the flames, although strong winds have complicated the work. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) issued evacuation orders for certain sectors of Ventura County.

Malibu Fire generates shelter alerts

On Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, another fire known as Broad broke out early Wednesday morning, growing rapidly from five to eight acres to 50 acres in a matter of hours. The fire has already reached structures and is keeping nearby residents under alert, who have been ordered to stay in their homes. Authorities indicated that evacuation orders could be issued in the event of further advancement of the fire.

Extreme weather conditions exacerbate the situation

Dry weather conditions and strong winds exacerbate the situation, which, according to the National Weather Service, may accelerate the spread of the fire. Los Angeles and Ventura counties are under a red flag warning that will remain in effect through Friday. Wind gusts could reach up to 17 miles per hour, increasing the risk of downed trees, power outages, and aggressive flame advancement.

In addition, a dense smoke alert has been issued in several areas of Ventura County, indicating that visibility may be severely impaired and driving conditions are potentially hazardous for residents.

Pacific Gas & Electric implemented power outages to prevent further fires, according to poweroutage.us, a portal that monitors the region's power supply. The outages have left more than 16,000 customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties without service.