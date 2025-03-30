Louisiana voters reject four constitutional amendments at the polls in a major setback for Gov. Landry

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de marzo, 2025

Voters in Louisiana on Saturday rejected four amendments to the state Constitution, including Republican Gov. Jeff Landry's plan to reform the state's tax and budget laws.

Nearly two-thirds of the votes were against all the amendments in an election that could have broader political implications for the remainder of Landry's term because of the controversial rejection of his bill.

"Unfortunately, Soros and far-left liberals poured millions into Louisiana with propaganda and outright lies about Amendment 2. While we are disappointed with tonight's results,we do not consider them a failure. We recognize how difficult it can be to implement positive change in a state predisposed to failure," the governor said in a statement after learning the results.

Known for his "heavy-handedness" in pushing his agenda through the Louisiana Legislature, Landry may now face further setbacks after failing to gain support for his most ambitious policy proposal in recent years.

Landry's priorities: Amendment 2

Landry's electoral priority was Amendment 2, which proposed reducing thetop income tax rate set by the state and restricting annual increases in the state budget. It also put the brakes on the enactment ofnew tax breaks.

He tried to convince voters on Amendment 2 by tying it to public school teacher compensation. He gambled that the temporary stipends of $2,000 for teachers and $1,000 for school support staff, which had been in place for the past two years, would become permanent.

With the amendment rejected, educators now face the possibility of a pay cut, as the governor has not allocated funds for their stipends in his current budget proposal.

Amendment 2, the centerpiece of the remaining four, would have redirected hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue from state savings accounts to Louisiana's general fund, making it more accessible for Landry and state lawmakers to utilize.

What else was on the Louisiana ballot?

Amendment 3, which was opposed by 66% of voters, would have made it easier to send more juveniles to adult jails and prisons with longer sentences, according to documents filed prior to the election.

Amendment 1, which was defeated with 65% of the vote against it, fell shortly after the rejection of Amendments 2 and 3. It would have allowed for the creation of specialized courts in Louisiana with jurisdiction beyond the current parish and judicial districts.

Amendment 4 also made it to the ballot, with 64% of voters opposing it. The latest GOP proposal aimed to adjust the rules for special elections to fill vacancies or new judgeships, primarily on the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The municipal primary elections took place on Saturday, March 29, with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. The results were quickly tallied a few hours later.