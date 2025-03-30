Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump is not yet 100 days into his second administration. However, voters already rate his work on key issues such as the economy and immigration positively.

A recent Rasmussen poll showed that 48% of likely U.S. voters rate Trump's handling of economic issues as good or excellent, while 40% give him a negative rating.

In addition, the firm detailed that 51% of voters approve overall of President Trump's performance. Forty-eight percent disapprove. This figure is higher than the president had in the same period during his first administration.

Another Napolitan News Service poll indicated that on immigration, 55% of voters approve of the Republican's management and 43% disapprove.

Fox News data on approval of the president's immigration policy are similar. According to the channel, 56% of Americans back the president's work on this issue.

However, an average of all national polls on approval of the president across the board, conducted by Real Clear Polling, showed that by week's end 48.8% of voters disapproved of the president's job and 48.0% approved.