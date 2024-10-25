USF basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 25 de octubre, 2024

The University of South Florida (USF) announced the death of Amir Abdur-Rahim, a promising college basketball coach who helped turn around the USF and Kennesaw State University teams. The successful Georgia-born coach died at 43 due to complications from a medical procedure he was undergoing at a Tampa hospital.

"He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation," said USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly. University President Rhea Law maintained that "in a very short time" the coach "made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida."

In just one season, Abdur-Rahim set a milestone by propelling the Bulls to their first American Athletic Conference regular-season title after racking up a record 25 wins. He was named the conference's coach of the year.

Before that, he spent four years at the helm of Kennesaw State. There, he led the Owls to their first NCAA Tournament. As a player, he played for Southeastern Louisiana and Garden City Community College.

Abdur-Rahim leaves behind his wife, Arianne Buchanan, and three children. His brother, Shareef, is a former NBA All-Star and is president of the NBA G League.