Chinese nationals rent wombs from women in California to have children with US passports

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de marzo, 2025

A new report revealed that Chinese nationals are renting wombs from California women to give birth and have the babies return to China with U.S. passports. The discovery comes as the court battle regarding Donald Trump's signature executive order on birthright citizenship is being waged.

According to a report by NewsNation, authorities are already aware of these facts. Despite the fact that surrogacy is not an illegal practice to begin with, it is generating a high degree of fear because of the adverse national security implications.

"That provides a real national security asset to China. And a real problem to the United States," said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Joseph McNally, who alluded to a case of a person who was born in Irvine, Calif., to a Chinese mother with a U.S. passport and ended up enlisting in the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Congress has also sounded the alarm, as, for example, Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyoming): "Because of advances in technology, lax surrogacy laws, and the incorrect understanding of the 14th Amendment, countries are now using international surrogacy programs to rent wombs in America. ... I just think we need to be having a national dialogue as to whether we think this is ethical, whether we think that this is appropriate."

The report highlighted the claims of Parham Zar, owner of a surrogacy and egg donation center, who stressed that 90% of his clientele are Chinese nationals.