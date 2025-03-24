Gerard Depardieu faces trial in Paris for alleged sexual assault

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de marzo, 2025

Dressed in black and leaning on his lawyer's shoulder, Gerard Depardieu, 76, appeared in a Paris court to defend himself against accusations of sexual assault during a 2021 shoot. He faces up to five years in prison and fines of up to $81,200.

"This trial will allow us to confront the accusations to reality, witnesses and the setting of the location. In this way, we will be able to demonstrate in an (...) indisputable way that all the accusations are false," said his legal representative, Jéremie Assous, before entering the court.

Outside the correctional court, women wearing purple vests and carrying banners gathered, shouting in support of the two plaintiffs. Among them was actress Anouk Grinberg, who stated that the court proceedings represented "the judgment of a society blind to violence against women." "There’s no question about what she did," Grinberg added. She also acted in the film where the alleged events took place.

The case against Depardieu

The events being trialed took place during the 2021 filming of "Les Volets Verts," directed by Jean Becker, according to AFP. A 54-year-old set decorator and a 34-year-old assistant director have accused him of assault, harassment, and sexist misconduct.

The first woman, named Amélie, claimed that during filming in September 2021 at a Paris mansion, the actor shouted that he needed a "fan" because the heat had made it so that he could no longer "get an erection."

He then reportedly claimed he could "make women cum without touching them," and an hour later, he allegedly grabbed her "brutally," groping her waist, belly, and breasts while making "obscene comments," according to her account.

Sarah (a pseudonym), the assistant director on the film, also accused the French film legend of touching her "breast and ass" twice in August 2021, as she told investigative news outlet Mediapart.

"I never, ever abused a woman," the actor stated in an open letter published by Le Figaro newspaper in October 2023.

The actor's health problems

The trial was initially scheduled for October, but Depardieu did not attend the hearing, citing the aftereffects of a heart operation and diabetes aggravated by the stress of the upcoming trial.

According to his lawyer, the trial starting this Monday should be structured so that each day does not exceed six hours, with breaks taken "whenever Gerard Depardieu needs them."

Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, a lawyer for one of the plaintiffs, stated that the expert had reported the defendant was in "good, even very good health, in terms of his heart condition and diabetes."