Wife of California Department of Forestry captain killed a month ago arrested in Mexico

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de marzo, 2025

A California woman was arrested in Mexico on suspicion of murdering her wife on Feb. 17. The victim was an officer with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

A month after the captain, Rebecca Marodi, found stabbed to death in her home in Ramona, California, the primary suspect in the homicide was arrested in Mexico, according to an NBC San Diego report.

Yolanda Olejniczak Marodi, 53, was taken into custody by Mexican police who worked in conjunction with San Diego county officials.

As reported by the Sheriff's Office here, Olejniczak was arrested Saturday at a Mexicali hotel and transferred to federal police for extradition to the United States.

Olejniczak has been charged with murder in California and taken into custody. The investigation into Marodi's homicide remains ongoing, according to the statement.

Marodi, a decorated captain, participated in January in the fighting of the Eaton Fire near Los Angeles. She and Olejniczak had been married for just over two years and resided in Ramona.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Olejniczak Marodi was convicted previously of the fatal stabbing of her then-husband, James Joseph Olejniczak. The woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter voluntary manslaughter after the stabbing in 2000 and served nearly a decade in prison.