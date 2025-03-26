National Security Advisor Michael Waltz took "full responsibility" for the war plans leak

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de marzo, 2025

On Tuesday, during an interview with Fox News, White House National Security Advisor Michael Waltz took "full responsibility" for the scandal involving leaked war plans against Houthi terrorists in Yemen. The leak occurred after a Signal group of 18 U.S. government officials, where these discussions took place, mistakenly included the editor of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg. "I take full responsibility. I created the group. It's embarrassing. We're going to get to the bottom of it," Waltz said during his interview on The Ingraham Angle show.

After Goldberg revealed in an article that Waltz was the one who added him to the group, the journalist asked the National Security Advisor if he had any relationship with The Atlantic's editor. Waltz responded that he only knew Goldberg by his "horrible reputation," as once described by the National Security Agency (NSA), adding that he was the "bottom scum" of American journalism.

"I can tell you for 100% I don't know this guy. I know him by his horrible reputation, and he really is the bottom scum of journalists. And I know him in the sense that he hates the president, but I don't text him. He wasn't on my phone. And we're going to figure out how this happened. Let's find out how this happened. I just talked to Elon [Musk] on the way here and we have the best minds to determine how this all happened. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but of all the people out there. Somehow this guy – who has lied about the president, who has lied to Gold Star families, lied to their attorneys and gone to Russia hoax, gone to just all kinds of lengths to lie and smear the president of the United States – and he's the one that somehow gets on somebody's contact and then gets sucked into this group," Waltz said.

Democrat hypocrisy

Asked about calls from numerous Democratic Party leaders for both his resignation and that of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Waltz told Ingraham he was surprised by their brazenness and the hypocrisy of many Democrats on the issue. He pointed out that these same leaders remained silent on scandals during former President Joe Biden's administration. "It amazes me, Dems were fine with shut sea lanes, destroyers under fire, Iran supplying missiles. Now that we’re seeing real success—they don’t want to talk about it," the national security adviser said.

In his article, Goldberg stated that the Signal group was named "Houthi PC Small Group" and included 18 members of the administration. He noted that among the officials in the chat were Waltz, Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.